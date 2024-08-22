Former Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man by pinning him down plead not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four former Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man by pinning him down have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. The former Hyatt Hotel employees entered the pleas Thursday morning. Each of them faces one count of being party to felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death in June. Prosecutors say one of them dragged Mitchell out of the hotel lobby after Mitchell entered a women’s bathroom and the four men together pinned Mitchell down in the hotel driveway for several minutes even though Mitchell complained that he couldn’t breathe. The Milwaukee County medical examiner determined Mitchell suffocated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.