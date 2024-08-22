Democratic convention ends Thursday with the party’s new standard bearer, Kamala Harris
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris closes out the Democratic National Convention when she accepts her party’s historic presidential nomination. Harris will lay out her vision Thursday night for the country and prosecute her case against Republican Donald Trump, capping a whirlwind month that began when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket. Harris will speak a day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the vice presidential nomination. He thanked the packed Chicago arena for “bringing the joy” to the election.