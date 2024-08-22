Skip to Content
California Nature Art Museum co-hosting Wild Talk on pollinators in Solvang

By
today at 12:14 pm
Published 11:33 am

Wild Talk: Pollinators of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Nature Art Museum and Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is co-hosting Wild Talk on pollinators of Santa Barbara County on August 25th, 2024, from 3:30 PM-5:00 PM.

Wild Talks is a lecture series hosted by Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

The event explores our wild world through the eyes of experts in different wildlife fields.
 
Melissa Cronshaw, a local expert on natural beekeeping and seasoned environmental educator, will share her work and journey within the world of bees.

Unraveling the secrets of their complex social structures, elucidating the importance of pollination in sustaining our environment, and reminding us of the challenges bee populations face today.

She will share a fresh perspective rooted in her prioritization of healthy bees and surrounding ecosystems.
 
This event is FREE to attend, and reservations are not required.

The talk will run 3:30 PM-4:30 PM, and a ticketed reception with light food and drinks will follow, 4:30 PM-5:00 PM. Reception tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

KEYT
