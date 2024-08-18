Cholera outbreak in Sudan has killed at least 22 people, health minister says
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Health officials say Sudan has been stricken by a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly two dozen people and sickened hundreds more in recent weeks. The African nation has been roiled by a 16-month conflict and devastating floods. Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement Sunday that at least 22 people have died from the disease, and that at least 354 confirmed cases of cholera have been detected across the county in recent weeks.