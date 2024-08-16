Treatment continues of red fire ant infestation in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office is continuing its response to an active infestation of Red Imported Fire Ants, Solenopsis invicta, centralized in the Montecito area.

According to the Commissioner's Office, the infestation is currently believed to have originated from the importation of nursery stock shipped from Riverside County in September of 2023.

Treatments are being conducted in the impacted areas by a licensed pest control business using University of California Cooperative Extension guidelines and with oversight from the Commissioner's Office staff shared the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

Venom from the ants can cause painful pustules on the skin and can be dangerous, even fatal, for sensitive groups or those with an allergy detailed the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

The Agricultural Commissioner's Office explained that there are native fire ants and argentine ants that are not as hazardous, but it is difficult to determine the difference based on color or size.