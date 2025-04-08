Prescribed Vegetation Fires starting today in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Starting today, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is conducting vegetation burns as part of CAL FIRE'S Vegetation Management Program.

Approximately 5 acres worth of piles will be burned on the Rocky Canyon Trail off Highway 229 near Creston, CA from Tuesday, April 8th through Wednesday, April 9th. Around 9:00am each day, the burns will be ignited to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires, and to promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape.

These prescribed burns are conducted by CAL FIRE SLU/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in cooperation with San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.