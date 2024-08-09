Skip to Content
News

FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions

By
New
Published 10:28 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have approved the first nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions, offering an alternative to injectable products like EpiPen. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it approved the spray as an emergency treatment for adults and older children experiencing life-threatening allergic reactions. The new spray will be marketed under the brand name Neffy. It’s one of several needle-free devices being developed to treat millions of Americans with severe allergies to food and other triggers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content