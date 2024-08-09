FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have approved the first nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions, offering an alternative to injectable products like EpiPen. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it approved the spray as an emergency treatment for adults and older children experiencing life-threatening allergic reactions. The new spray will be marketed under the brand name Neffy. It’s one of several needle-free devices being developed to treat millions of Americans with severe allergies to food and other triggers.