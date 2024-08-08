Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe leaves game versus Angels due to left foot pain

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe left Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels due to left foot pain.

Volpe fouled a ball off his foot in the second inning before fouling out. He played five more innings in rainy conditions before being replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the eighth after the Angels opened a 9-1 lead.

The team said Volpe was being examined by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

In his second season after batting .209 as a rookie, Volpe is hitting .257 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs.

Volpe batted .245 before the All-Star break and is hitting .320 (24 for 75) in 18 games since the break.

___

