3 suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen, authorities say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say three suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea. The Houthis didn’t immediately claim the assaults on Thursday and Friday. But they follow a monthslong campaign by the rebels targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war. Their attacks have resumed after a two-week pause following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. Tehran is the Houthis’ main benefactor. There are renewed concerns over the war breaking out into a regional conflict.

