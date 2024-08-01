Angels star Mike Trout says he needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus, ending his season
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout says he needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus, ending his season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout says he needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus, ending his season.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.