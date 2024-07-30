SBUSD and CSEA reach agreements on wages and four other articles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District and California School Employee's Association reached agreements on wages and four other articles.

Below is a press release on the latest update:

Introduction

This is Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) fifteenth Negotiations Update for successor contract negotiations between the District and the California School Employee Association (CSEA). The District will distribute the Negotiations Update after meetings with CSEA to inform our community on the progress of negotiations.

Agreement Reached on Wage Increase and Additional Salary Schedule Enhancements

CSEA and SB Unified agreed to a 10% increase retroactive to July 1, 2024, a 3% increase on July 1, 2025, and a 2% increase on January 1, 2026.

Additionally, Step 15 on the salary schedule was eliminated to reduce the number of steps that are “frozen” without wage increases. A 21st Step was added with a 4% increase from Step 20. This Wage Agreement is the same increase recently ratified by the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Teachers Association.

Parental Leave, Work Out-of-Class, Language Services, & CSEA Rights Agreements Also Reached

Article 35—Maternity Leave will now be called Parental Leave to align with the language used in existing state and federal laws.

Each unit member will have a maximum of ten unpaid work days of leave within one year of the birth or adoption of a child. Of the 10 unpaid workdays allowed, CSEA members can use the newly granted five days of Family Illness Leave, making five of the ten days paid leave, if available.

Working Out of Class is performing duties outside a job description for any period of time that exceeds 40 hours or an equivalent work week within 90 days. An employee may not work out of class beyond 20 working days unless both parties agree to an extension. Pay for working out of class shall be the unit member’s current step of the salary range of the higher classification or a 10% increase, whichever is greater.

For Language Services, new clauses were added to reflect that employees with Level II or Level III Premium Pay for Interpreting and Translating may use simultaneous or consecutive interpretation based on the unit member’s ability to perform the task. Additionally, unit members who interpret or translate after their regular work hours will be paid their hourly rate, and overtime if applicable.

The fifth Tentative Agreement is related to CSEA’s right to be provided new employee contact information and to be present at employee orientation to present membership information and application materials in accordance with the existing California Education Code.

Next Steps:

The next negotiation session is on August 7. As soon as negotiations are completed, all Tentative Agreements reached need to be ratified by CSEA Chapter 37 membership and approved by the Board of Trustees before they may take effect.Dr. John Becchio, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources

Kim Hernandez, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services

ShaKenya Edison, Assistant Superintendent of Student and Family Services

Tara Wise, Classified Personnel Manager

Ed Gomez, Santa Barbara High School Assistant Principal

SBUSD