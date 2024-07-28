Skip to Content
News

Rays trade right-handed reliever Jason Adam to Padres for three minor-league prospects

By
Published 9:06 am

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres for three minor-league prospects Sunday.

Adam (4-2, 2.49 ERA, four saves) emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return.

The Rays have been active sellers as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. They traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and RHP Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay traded RHP Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content