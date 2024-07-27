Skip to Content
News

After years of fighting Iowa’s strict abortion law, clinics also prepared to follow it

By
Published 9:28 pm

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is set to join more than a dozen other states where abortion access has been sharply curbed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy takes effect in Iowa at 8 a.m. Monday. The state’s abortion providers have been fighting but still preparing for the law, shoring up access in neighboring states and learning from others where bans went into effect more swiftly. A Planned Parenthood official in the region says clinics are ready to follow the new law but it will still be devastating for Iowa residents.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content