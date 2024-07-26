Santa Barbara homeless advocates react to Newsom’s order to clear homeless encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday to direct state agencies on how to remove homeless encampments.

This comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

Newsom’s order is aimed at the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks.

The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in local hands.

Under Newsom’s direction, state agencies would be required to prioritize clearing encampments that pose safety risks, such as those along waterways.

Officials should give “reasonable” advance notice to homeless people, offer to connect them to local services and help store their belongings for at least 60 days.

Local cities and counties are urged to adopt similar protocols.

