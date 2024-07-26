Fitzgerald hits 2 home runs, Harrison strikes out 11 and Giants beat Rockies 11-4

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald continued his power surge with two home runs, Kyle Harrison tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Friday night.

Fitzgerald, with a pair of two-run blasts, became the first Giants player to hit seven home runs in an eight-game span since Barry Bonds in 2004. The rookie shortstop had a five-game homer streak that was snapped on Wednesday.

Harrison (6-4) held the Rockies to a run on one hit. He struck out six of the last nine batters he faced, tipping his cap to the home crowd after he departed following a two-out walk in the seventh.

Jorge Soler also had three hits, including a leadoff homer, reaching base all five times. Soler drilled a hanging offspeed pitch from Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-4) to start the game. He added RBI singles in the second and fourth innings.

Freeland allowed six runs in four innings, though he had eight strikeouts to surpass Ubaldo Jiménez for fourth most in Rockies history.

Fitzgerald followed Soler’s two-out hit in the fourth with a two-run blast that put the Giants ahead 6-1. He then homered in the sixth to push the lead to 8-1. Heliot Ramos added a 3-run homer in the eighth.

Brenton Doyle knocked in two runs with a triple in the eighth inning for the Rockies.

The Giants had dropped five of seven since the All-Star break, including two of three in Colorado to start the second half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Jordan Beck (broken hand) is moving his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Albuquerque. … OF Nolan Jones (back) is rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Scottsdale.

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn will undergo season-ending elbow surgery next week. … IF Thairo Estrada (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and IF Casey Schmitt was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … OF Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder), who underwent season-ending surgery earlier in the year, is progressing well and almost ready to play catch. He is expected to be ready to take part in spring training next year.

UP NEXT

The teams will play a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday. LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 5.83 ERA) pitches for the Giants against RHP Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.19 ERA) for the Rockies in Game 1. Game 2 starters were not yet announced.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb