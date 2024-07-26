Skip to Content
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

Published 4:00 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says former President Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during an assassination attempt on July 13, as the agency moved Friday to clarify what happened after nearly two weeks of confusion and conflicting accounts. In a statement issued Friday evening, the FBI says “what struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” The statement comes two days after FBI Director Christopher Wray said during congressional testimony that it was not clear whether Trump’s injuries were caused by a bullet or shrapnel.

