Judge turns down MLB players’ union request to confirm arbitrator decision against Bad Bunny firm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association lost in its attempt to get a federal judge to confirm an arbitration decision denying an attempt by an agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm to block his decertification by the union. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman wrote Thursday that the arbitrator’s decision was not a final ruling in the case and not subject to judicial confirmation. The discipline remained in place while an appeal is heard by a different arbitrator. The union revoked the certification of agent William Arroyo and denied the applications for certification by Rimas co-owners Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda.