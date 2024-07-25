Harris says she’s ready to debate Trump and accuses him of ‘backpedaling’ from Sept. 10 faceoff
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has told reporters that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.” She accused Trump of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10. Trump has said he would prefer to shift the event to Fox News, but he would be open to holding two debates with Harris. She says, “I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage.” She spoke to reporters after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.