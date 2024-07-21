Central Coast reacts to Biden dropping out of presidential race

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Sitting President Joe Biden shocked the nation with a historic decision to withdraw from his nomination as the Democratic candidate for this upcoming election Sunday.

The announcement rocked the nation including several people across California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on Biden's decision via his social media page:

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden. Governor Gavin Newsom

Local politicians on the Central Coast also issued statements about this historic and shocking development.

Rep. Salud Carbajal not only thanked President Biden for his service but also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic candidate:

In one term as President of the United States, Joe Biden has achieved what most Presidents in modern times could not. He has guided the United States of America back from the depths of a deadly pandemic and devasting economic downturn to create the strongest economy in the world. He has led the charge in restoring America’s standing as the global leader in defending democracy and standing up to dictators. And above all, President Biden has delivered on his promise to get things done in Washington to make life better for all Americans. “I have had the privilege to work alongside President Biden to pass a historic slate of new laws that are raising the quality of life on the Central Coast and across our nation. These laws are lowering health care and energy costs for millions, expanding benefits for our veterans, creating good-paying jobs, lowering violent crime and gun deaths, tackling the climate crisis, and much more. “The Biden-Harris Administration has also helped bring nearly one billion dollars in infrastructure investments to the Central Coast, create thousands of California jobs, and supported critical American industries like clean energy and manufacturing. I join my colleagues in Congress and the entire nation in thanking President Biden for his service. “Kamala Harris is a proven leader who has been a critical voice in this administration. As someone who has known and worked with the Vice President since she was California’s top law enforcement officer, I am proud to wholeheartedly support her to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the process ahead. I look forward to seeing her carry the torch of the Democratic Party at our convention next month, and to working with her to win the White House again in November.” Rep. Salud Carbajal

State Senator Monique Limón also issued her own statement on the contributions of President Biden:

“I am incredibly grateful to President Joe Biden for his decades of service to our country. He has delivered for working Americans and brought us out of unprecedented times. I know this decision was not made lightly and only further cements his legacy as a leader who puts the people and country first, for the betterment of all Americans.” Senator Monique Limón

State assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay also added her thoughts on Biden's decision:

“I thank President Joe Biden for his service to our nation. When President Biden first assumed the presidency, our country was in a dark place, grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, job loss, and attacks on reproductive freedoms and LGBTQ rights. Since then, his Administration has left an indelible mark on our country by rebuilding America’s economic strength, investing in its infrastructure, and restoring our values of fairness, decency, and democracy. President Biden’s leadership has made our country better and has given us hope. I look forward to the work that his Administration continues to do and his ongoing commitment to all Americans.” Assemblymember Dawn Addis

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi also shared her thoughts on Biden's political career amidst his decision to bow out of the 2024 election:

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness." Nancy Pelosi

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.