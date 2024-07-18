Bob Newhart mourned by Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.

— “What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take — every time. Icon forever. … “I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!” – Actor Kaley Cuoco, who worked with Newhart on “The Big Bang Theory” on Instagram.

— “Bob Newhart was as funny as they come. The best stand up, the best situation comedy star, the kindest soul.” – Director Judd Apatow on Instagram.

— “And we lose another comedy legend. I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind.” – Director and actor Paul Feig, on X.

— “Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy. I’ll always remember when he hosted SNL and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing.” – Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, on X.

— “From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!” – Actor Mark Hamill on X.

— “God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!” – Actor Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.

— “I started off as your fan, then I became your writer, then I became your friend. But all the time I remained your fan.” – Television writer Alan Zweibel, on X.