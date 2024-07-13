Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, a fire broke out in the Santa Margarita area Saturday morning.

Cal Fire says the blaze broke out near Elkhorn Road and Hurricane Road near the Carrizo Plain National Monument area around 7:30 a.m. It is being dubbed the "Hurricane Fire."

Initially the flames had burned five acres, but they have since burned more than 800 acres.

Cal Fire says, this is a Bureau of Land Management California incident.

