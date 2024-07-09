Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants have trampled a Spanish tourist to death at a wildlife reserve in South Africa after he got out of his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs. Local authorities say the 43-year-old man was killed on Sunday at Pilanesberg National Park in the North West province. The herd had young calves. Police say the man’s fiancée and two other women were also in the vehicle and were unharmed. A conservation officer says that “in some cases, people are oblivious to the dangers in the parks. We must remember that you are entering a wild area.”