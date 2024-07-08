The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara bounces back after 4 year hiatus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—After a limited partnership with the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara county which has now ended, The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara on East Canon Perdido Street has bounced back.

Monday was the first day back after a 4 year hiatus.

From joyfully playing billiards to baseball, kids here proved the day was a home run.

Joe Hernandez is volunteering his time to make sure kids here have the type of experience he had 40 years ago.

“Part of growing up, this was the place to be. If you like sports, if you'd like to hanging out with your friends, this is where you came in. It kind of kept you off the street where, you know, you didn't get into trouble,” said Joe Hernandez.

It’s not just sports and games—it’s a whole world of hands-on learning.

“We have the recording studio is open. And we also have our computer lab open. We'll be doing ceramics and art and dance as well, as well as free swim at the Santa Barbara High School Pool Monday through Thursday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM,” said Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Executive Director Mark Alvarado.

The highlight for many kids and teens is the “Notes for Notes” program— which allows them to dive into the world of music.

“Sometimes there is stuff that's super inconvenient that kids and teens go through at home and sometimes they can come in here and literally let go of everything and be able to be a rock star or a guitar player or a keyboard player and just sometimes a singer and just kind of yell and scream and become a kid again,” said Notes for Notes Youth Producer Angel Davison.

The club says there is a lot in the works to keep kids engaged and entertained all summer long.

“We want to breathe some life back into this place again. I was here 40 some years ago and and it did that for me,” said Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Volunteer Joe Hernandez.

Kids ages 8 to 18 are welcome all summer long.

Membership is $25 for the whole year, with special scholarships available for those who qualify.