DignityMoves plans fourth housing facility with childcare center in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Since the opening of the new housing facility La Posada in Santa Barbara, DignityMoves is continuing its efforts to combat homelessness in the community.

The Interim Supportive Housing Village, located at 4500 Hollister Avenue opened two months ago.

The facility is housed with people who used to live in encampments near the 101 freeway and nearby railroad tracks.

La Posada Village offers them 24/7 security, intensive case management, three free meals a day, and on-site mental and physical healthcare services as well as transportation access.

The DignityMoves team believes the facility is helping residents reach the stability they need to focus on their mental health, addiction recovery, career exploration and longer-term stable housing solutions.

The Women’s Fund has been a vital partner sharing its mission to address homelessness in the region.

This year the Women’s Fund awarded Dignity Moves a grant of $125,000 to help build a nearby child-care center to be connected to a new family village that is planned for a new location.

The center will provide a safe, stable, nurturing environment for children, giving parents peace of mind as they pursue education and employment.

Jack Lorenz of DignityMoves says their goal is building 300 interim supportive housing units.

The three current villages total 210 units.

"We are hopeful that our next project will be a family village with 30 two bedroom units. There are currently over 30 families waiting to get into overnight shelters. While our village will not address the entire problem, it will go along way towards helping unsheltered families in Santa Barbara County," said Lorenz.

The Women’s Fund continues to share DignityMoves' vision of creating a dignified bridge to permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness.