Skip to Content
News

Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1 and injuring 10

By
Published 4:02 pm

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A power boat crashed into a jetty in Southern California, killing one man and injuring 10 other people, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to reports around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a 48-foot (15-meter) boat had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, officials said Thursday.

Capt. Jack Crabtree, of the Long Beach Fire Department, said speed was likely a factor, with initial estimates indicating the boat was traveling at roughly 40 mph (64 kph), the Los Angeles Times reported.

All 10 people who were injured were taken to hospitals.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

A jetty is a long, narrow structure that extends from shore into water.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content