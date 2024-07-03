Skip to Content
Firefighters quickly put out Isla Vista dumpster fire

Ryder Christ / KEYT
today at 2:00 am
Published 1:44 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Santa Barbara County firefighters worked quickly to put out a dumpster fire in an Isla Vista apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was very hot when they arrived shortly after midnight, said Captain Castellanos with Santa Barbara County Fire. However, crews were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

The fire charred parts of the dumpster.

After putting out the fire, wet and burnt cardboard boxes could be scattered around the parking lot behind the State Santa Barbara apartment complex.

Most of the cardboard boxes were labeled “University Furnishings” due to State Santa Barbara being catered to UCSB students.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

isla vista
KEYT
Santa Barbara
top stories

Michael Yu

