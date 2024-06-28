The Supreme Court weakens federal regulators, overturning decades-old Chevron decision
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upended a 40-year-old decision that made it easier for the federal government to regulate the environment, public health, workplace safety and consumer protections. The court Friday delivered a far-reaching and potentially lucrative victory to business interests, ruling in cases brought by fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island. The justices overturned the 1984 decision known as Chevron. Billions of dollars are potentially at stake in challenges that could be spawned by the ruling. The heart of the Chevron decision says federal agencies should be allowed to fill in the details when laws are ambiguous. Opponents of the decision argued it gave power that should be wielded by judges to government experts.