The San Jose Sharks select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.