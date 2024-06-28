Skip to Content
Shares of Trump Media & Technology rise following first presidential debate

Published 6:31 am

Shares of Trump Media, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, are sharply higher at the opening bell after the first U.S. presidential debate, with some investors believing it could become a bigger mouthpiece for the former president if he is re-elected. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Biden’s performance was largely seen as uneven, particularly early on. Citi analysts said Friday there may be increased interest in Trump Media & Technology based on news headlines following the debate.

Article Topic Follows: News

