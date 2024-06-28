Bolivian government says it detained 4 more people in connection with a failed coup attempt
Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian government officials say they have arrested four more people in connection with a failed coup attempt. That brings the total detained to 21. Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo says among those arrested are military officers. Previous arrests included a man who officials say was conducting intelligence in the plaza outside the palace with a bullet proof vest, and a sergeant who was communicating through the app FaceTime and other social media. The government claims Wednesday’s failed coup attempt was headed by Juan José Zúñiga, a top general, who alleged without providing evidence that the president had ordered him to carry out the mutiny in a ruse to boost his flagging popularity.