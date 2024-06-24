SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base illuminates sky

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch illuminated the sky up and down the coast Sunday night.

Around 8:47 p.m., Falcon 9 launched 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from its Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) in VSFB.

"Satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable seamless access to data without phone modifications or special apps, providing peace of mind across land, lakes, and coastal waters," said SpaceX on X.

According to SpaceX, this was the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. It previously launched nine Starlink missions, including SDA-0A and SARah-2.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.