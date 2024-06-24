Skip to Content
News

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base illuminates sky

By
today at 12:15 am
Published 12:08 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch illuminated the sky up and down the coast Sunday night.

Around 8:47 p.m., Falcon 9 launched 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from its Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) in VSFB.

"Satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable seamless access to data without phone modifications or special apps, providing peace of mind across land, lakes, and coastal waters," said SpaceX on X.

According to SpaceX, this was the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. It previously launched nine Starlink missions, including SDA-0A and SARah-2.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Article Topic Follows: News
santa barbara county
spacex
top stories
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content