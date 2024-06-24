Russia summons the American ambassador over a deadly attack that Moscow says used US-made missiles

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the American ambassador to protest what it says was the use of U.S.-made advanced missiles in a Ukrainian attack on Russian-annexed Crimea that reportedly killed four people and wounded more than 150. A ministry statement said Washington “has effectively become a party” to the war on Ukraine’s side. It added that “Retaliatory measures will certainly follow.” It did not elaborate. There was no immediate comment from U.S. or Ukrainian officials. The Associated Press could not independently verify Russia’s claims about the missiles used. Kyiv’s forces have relied heavily on Western-supplied weaponry since Russia’s invasion more than three years ago and recently won U.S. permission to use missiles more widely.

