Bankruptcy trustee discloses plan to shut down Alex Jones’ Infowars and liquidate assets

A U.S. bankruptcy court trustee is planning to shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform and liquidate its assets. Trustee Christopher Murray filed court documents in Houston on Sunday indicating those plans for the first time publicly. Murray intends to liquidate Infowars’ parent company to help pay the $1.5 billion in lawsuit judgments Jones owes for repeatedly calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut a hoax. Relatives of many of the 20 students and six educators killed won defamation lawsuits against Jones in 2022, and he filed for bankruptcy reorganization. A judge recently converted Jones’ personal bankruptcy case to a liquidation. A message was left with Jones’ lawyer.

