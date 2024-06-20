Gold bars and Sen. Bob Menendez’s curiosity about their price takes central role at bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have shown jurors at Sen. Bob Menendez’s trial multiple instances when he researched the value of gold as he tried to help a New Jersey businessman who authorities say bribed him with gold and cash. The evidence about the Democrat’s online searches took a central role Thursday as prosecutors traced the history of his text messages and internet queries. The government considers the evidence significant in its quest to prove that Menendez and his wife received gold bars, cash and a luxury car from three businessmen who benefited from favors Menendez allegedly delivered in return. Menendez and two of the businessmen he is on trial with have pleaded not guilty.

