Authorities arrest Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides

MORRILTON, Ark. (AP) — An Alabama man wanted in connection with homicides in Oklahoma has been apprehended in Arkansas. Arkansas State Police say 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake was taken into custody Thursday around 10 a.m. in a wooded area in Morrilton, Arkansas. He was being held in the Conway County Detention Center. Arkansas State Police say Drake is wanted in connection with homicides and carjackings in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man and a woman were found dead inside a business near Gans, Oklahoma and Drake is a person of interest.

