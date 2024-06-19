Skip to Content
ap-national-news

EU criticizes France for excessive debt, putting pressure on Macron during election campaign

By
Published 2:56 am

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is criticizing France for running up excessive debt, a stinging rebuke at the height of the election campaign where President Emmanuel Macron is fighting off challenges of the extreme right and the left. France was among seven nations that were warranted by the EU Commission to face a so-called “excessive deficit procedure.” It is the step in a long process before any member state can be hemmed in and moved to take corrective action.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content