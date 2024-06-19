Australia boosting aid to Papua New Guinea for landslide recovery and security

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Australia will provide a further $1.3 million to support reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea after last month’s deadly landslide. The South Pacific island nation off Australia’s northern coast is still struggling with the aftermath of the disaster in Enga province in its mountainous interior. The United Nations estimated 670 villagers died, while Papua New Guinea’s government has said more than 2,000 people may have been buried alive. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the aid will help reconnect the Highlands Highway that is the transport artery of the region, as well as supporting local health care and providing learning packs for children. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and other Australian officials are in Papua New Guinea for a ministerial forum.

