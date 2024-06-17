US suspends inspections of avocados, mangoes in Mexico’s Michoacan state over security concerns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States government has suspended inspections of avocados and mangoes in the Mexican state of Michoacan due to security concerns. A U.S. government spokesperson says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has paused inspections in Michoacan until the security conditions are resolved. Inspections in other Mexican states are not affected. In February 2022, the U.S. government suspended inspections of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Michoacan received a threatening message. The halt was lifted after about a week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.