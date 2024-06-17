US suspends inspections of avocados, mangoes in Mexico’s Michoacan state over security concerns
By MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States government has suspended inspections of avocados and mangoes in the Mexican state of Michoacan due to security concerns. A U.S. government spokesperson says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has paused inspections in Michoacan until the security conditions are resolved. Inspections in other Mexican states are not affected. In February 2022, the U.S. government suspended inspections of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Michoacan received a threatening message. The halt was lifted after about a week.