Russian warships leave Havana’s port after a 5-day visit to Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, has left Havana’s port after a five-day visit to Cuba following planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean. The drills have been seen by some as a show of strength by Moscow against the backdrop of tensions as U.S. and other Western nations support Kyiv in Russia’s war on Ukraine. It’s unclear what the next destination is or where the vessels will dock next in the Caribbean, although U.S. officials have said that they could possibly also stop in Venezuela. The fleet is made up of the submarine, a frigate, an oil tanker and a rescue tug.

