Traffic resumes through Baltimore’s busy port after $100M cleanup of collapsed bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities anticipate commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore will soon return to normal levels after its main channel fully reopened earlier this week. The reopening followed the roughly $100 million cleanup process of the massive bridge that collapsed into the channel in March. Some shipping companies rerouted cargo to other ports following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. But U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he believes they will return to Baltimore with the channel restored to its original depth and width. President Joe Biden has pledged that the federal government will cover the full cost of rebuilding the bridge, though officials said Tuesday the funding is still awaiting approval from Congress.

By LEA SKENE and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

