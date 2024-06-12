A 98-year-old man’s liver was donated. He is believed to be the oldest American organ donor ever

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Transplant organizations say a 98-year-old man may be the oldest American to ever donate an organ. Orville Allen lived a lifetime of service as a World War II and Korean war veteran and a longtime educator in rural Missouri. He had been in robust health until he suffered a fall at his home, and ultimately died on May 29. Hospital staff asked the family if they would consider donating his liver. Given Allen’s age, it was a surprising question. But relatives knew it would be what he wanted them to do. His liver was successfully transplanted into a 72-year-old woman.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.