Here are some key races to watch in the EU Parliament elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the EU elections. Voters are casting ballots in two dozen languages in 27 countries with scores of different campaign issues. There are some key races to watch in the June 6-9 elections for a new European Parliament. They include Hungary, where hard-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s party is facing its biggest challenge in years. In Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni is expected to strengthen her influence in the EU via the result for her party, which has neo-fascist roots. And France’s Marine Le Pen is expected to see continent-wide voter support for her anti-immigration, nationalist ideas.

