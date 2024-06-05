Fire teams responding to 20-acre vegetation fire off Highway 58 in east SLO County Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 20-acre vegetation fire near the 8000 block of Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road Wednesday.

The image below, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the location of the fire at the red marker south of Kecks Corner.

Multiple air-based responders are on the scene and the cause of the fire is unknown detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.