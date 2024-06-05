A hail stone the size of a pineapple was found in Texas. It likely sets a state record

VIGO PARK, Texas (AP) — Storm trackers in the Texas Panhandle have recovered a massive hail stone that’s about the size of a pineapple. It could be a new state record. The giant hail was found along the side of the road near Vigo Park on Sunday by veteran storm chasers Val and Amy Castor with Oklahoma City television station KWTV. Val Castor says he’s been chasing storms for more than 30 years and the monster hail stone was by far the largest he’s ever seen. It was more than 7 inches long. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon and meteorologists at the National Weather Service believe it tops the state record 6.4-inch hail found in Hondo in 2021.

