Primary in Montana will lock in GOP challenger to 3-term US Sen. Jon Tester
By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters will select a Republican challenger to three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the primary election. They’ll also pick candidates Tuesday for governor and an open U.S. House seat being vacated by far-right conservative Rep. Matt Rosendale. Republicans have dominated recent Montana elections. They need to pick up just a couple seats in November to take control of the U.S. Senate. First-time candidate and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has far outraised his opponents in the GOP Senate primary and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The open House seat is in solidly-Republican, largely rural eastern Montana.