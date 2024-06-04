Federal judge blocks some rules on abortion pills in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked some efforts in North Carolina to restrict how abortion pills can be dispensed. The judge has said they are preempted by the authority of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But Judge Catherine Eagles allowed other laws to remain in effect, granting only a partial victory to a doctor who sued. An appeal is possible, but for now it appears patients can receive the pills through pharmacies — prescribed through certain health care practitioners other than a doctor — and take them at home. The judge upheld requirements of in-person consultations 72 hours in advance, in-person examinations and ultrasounds before obtaining the pills.

