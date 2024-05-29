A 6th house has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks
RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. National Park Service officials say an unoccupied house has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Tuesday’s collapse was the sixth along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the past four years. About one mile of the beach was closed as the national seashore began its cleanup at the collapse site along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. The public was invited to help employees clean up on Wednesday. A contractor hired by the property owner also is participating. North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands that are frequently washed over from both the bay and the sea and are particularly vulnerable to storm surges.