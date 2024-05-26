UCSB is selected as one of 16 hosts for NCAA Baseball Regionals

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the first time ever in the 64-team bracket era, UCSB will host an NCAA Baseball Regional on campus.

The Santa Barbara Regional is one of 16 nationwide.

The Gauchos will host three other teams in a double-elimination format.

The 64-team field will be announced on Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

The NCAA Regionals are scheduled for Friday, May 31-Monday, June 3.

The team is gathering at the Intercollegiate Athletic Building to watch Monday's NCAA Selection Show.

UCSB has had an incredible season finishing 25-0 at home and 42-12 overall.

The Gauchos 14-game win streak is the longest active streak in the nation.

Back in 2015 UCSB was selected as hosts but the games were moved to Lake Elsinore as the Gauchos did not have lights back then at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

UCSB has spent the past several weeks getting the stadium ready for a possible regional including bringing in temporary bleachers to greatly boost seating capacity.

On Saturday UCSB set a program record with 1,537 fans in attendance to see UCSB beat UC Riverside 6-3 on Senior Day.

That record should be broken this weekend at the Santa Barbara Regional.