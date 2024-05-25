Sadie Engelhardt breaks own state record to win girls 1600 while Dybdhal repeats as 1600 boys champ

FRESNO, Calif. - It was a three-peat and record-setting performance for Ventura High School superstar junior Sadie Engelhardt in the 1600 meter race at the CIF-State Track and Field Championships.

For Santa Barbara High School boys standout Andreas Dybdahl, the Dons senior will enter UCLA in the fall as the 2-time State Champion in the boys 1600 meters.

Engelhard, who has already committed to North Carolina State, broke her own meet state record and national federated record with a time of 4:32.06 beating last year's mark of 4:33.45.

Engelhard dominated this year's field winning by 7.66 seconds.

She is now just the third runner ever to win the girls 1600 three times at the CIF-State Championships.

For Dybdahl he repeated as champion with a winning time of 4:08.23 which beat his 2023 time of 4:08.64.

Dybdahl was able to hold off Channel League rival Anthony Fasthorse of Ventura who came in second at 4:09.23.

The Ventura girls won the State Championship in the 4x800 relay in the third fastest time in the history of this meet at 8:57.21 which is the 6th best time in the U.S. this year.