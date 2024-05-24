Search of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect’s home on Long Island enters its 5th day

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators in the New York City suburbs continue to scour the home of a Manhattan architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. Friday marked the fifth straight day of the renewed search at Rex Heuermann’s dilapidated, single-family home in Massapequa Park on Long Island. Police in the early afternoon were seen removing a large rectangular object covered in a blue cloth. Other officers carried cardboard boxes of evidence back into the home. Vess Mitev, a lawyer representing Heuermann’s two adult children, said the family hasn’t been told when they’ll be able to move back in.

